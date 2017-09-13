Supreme Court provides interim relief to ten flat buyers in Jaypee’s Calypso project

New Delhi, September 13: The Supreme Court on Wednesday has provided interim relief to ten flat buyers in Jaypee’s Calypso project.

It also directed Jaypee Infratech to pay Rs. 50 lakh for delayed possession to these home buyers.
Earlier on August 24, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on home buyers’ plea, challenging insolvency order against Jaypee Infratech.

The Jaypee home buyers approached the Supreme Court claiming no rights under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the IDBI Bank’s insolvency plea against Jaypee Infratech.

The IDBI filed an insolvency plea in the tribunal after Jaypee Infratech defaulted on a loan of around Rs. 8,500 crores. Although the company had claimed that it held adequate assets to repay the loan, the IDBI went ahead and filed the plea. (ANI)

