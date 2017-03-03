SC puts on hold Bar Council’s age limit for LLB courses

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold a Bar Council of India (BCI) notification to fix an upper-age limit at 22 for the five-year LLB course and 45 for the three-year course.

A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice L. Nageswara Rao put on hold the notification of September 17, 2016, saying the court will examine the validity of the decision on the upper age limit for admissions to law colleges.

The BCI, as an interim measure, decided to raise the upper age limit from 20 and 30 for entrance exams for the five- and three-year courses respectively.

The court was hearing a plea by law aspirant Rishabh Duggal and others, who said the BCI notification violates the fundamental rights of aspiring law students.

The court posted the matter for hearing in July.

–IANS

