SC rejects Shahabudheen’s bail plea 

New Delhi, September 30: The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail plea submitted by former Rashtriya Janata Dal Mohammad Shahabuddin on Friday.

The Patna High Court had granted bail to the controversial RJD leader in a case of murder of a witness in the killing of two brothers in Siwan by bathing them in acid.

By this incident Mohammad Shahabuddin have to go back to Jail.

“Take him into custody immediately,” the court told the Bihar government on Friday.

The father of those who were killed by Shahabuddin’s orders had submitted a petition against Shahabuddin, who was on bail from earlier this month.

He was a former lawmaker and is accused of over 40 murder cases, extortion, exploitation and kidnapping.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was criticised heavily by the opposition for facilitating Shahabuddin’s release with the assistance of Lalu Yadav.

Denying the allegation, the Bihar government petitioned in the court to cancel Shahabuddin’s bail but was repeatedly rebuked by the apex court, which questioned: “Were you in slumber till he got bail?”

His lawyer had offered that Shahabuddin would live outside Bihar while he is on bail, while Shahabuddin is facing criminal charges in around 50 cases.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who has filed one of the petitions, argued before the apex court that Shahabuddin did not follow any rules and walked out of jail at his own will.

The jail authorities were afraid of him,” Bhushan said and sought cancellation of bail on the grounds that if he was given bail, the life of the last witness, who was the only testimony in the case, would be in danger.

Prashant Bhushan on Monday told the apex court that there were 45 cases against Shahabuddin, out of which nine are related to murder and ten related to convictions.

As the Supreme Court cancelled the bail plea of Shahabuddin, the family of victims of Mohd Shahabuddin express their happiness & gratitude, break down as they hear of Shahabuddin’s bail cancellation.