SC sets aside death sentence of accused Govindachamy in Kerala’s Soumya rape and murder case

New Delhi, September 15: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside death sentence given to convict Govindachamy in Soumya murder case.

The apex court, however, held him guilty of rape.

Soumya, an employee of a shopping mall in Kochi, was raped and pushed out of a running train in February 1, 2011.

Sowmya, who was 23 then, was pushed down from the Ernakulam-Shoranur passenger train while she was returning from Ernakulam after work to Shoranur and raped and murdered by Govindachami.

The Thrissur Fast Track Court in November 2011 awarded death penalty to the accused which was upheld by the Kerala High Court in December 2013.