SC slams TN govt for not following law and order rules during Jallikattu protests

January 31, 2017 | By :
SC slams TN govt for not following law and order rules during Jallikattu protests

Chennai, Jan 31: The Supreme court today slammed the Tamil Nadu government of not following law and order rules while allowing the jallikattu protest at Marina beach.

Supreme Court was hearing Tamil Nadu’s new ordinance on Jallikattu on Tuesday, wherein they refused to stay the new act.

The state was issued notice and asked to respond in six weeks.

Speaking on the law and order situation during the protest, the apex court slammed Tamil Nadu for not following the mandate.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
‘Padmaavat will live’: SC has ordered all state govts to abide by the order
Justice Loya case: Further hearing on Feb 2; SC transfers two cases before Bombay HC to itself
Jallikattu claims one life during Pongal Celebrations
As part of Pongal festivites, Jallikattu kick starts in Madurai
After a gap of 3 years; People in Madurai celebrates Jallikattu
Kalburgi murder: SC seeks Centre’s response on SIT probe
Top