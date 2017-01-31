SC slams TN govt for not following law and order rules during Jallikattu protests

Chennai, Jan 31: The Supreme court today slammed the Tamil Nadu government of not following law and order rules while allowing the jallikattu protest at Marina beach.

Supreme Court was hearing Tamil Nadu’s new ordinance on Jallikattu on Tuesday, wherein they refused to stay the new act.

The state was issued notice and asked to respond in six weeks.

Speaking on the law and order situation during the protest, the apex court slammed Tamil Nadu for not following the mandate.