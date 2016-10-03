SC slaps fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi health minister for not disclosing names of uncooperative health officials in Chikangunya menace

NEW DELHI,Oct3: The Supreme Court on Monday slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain for not coming up with names of civic body officials who are uncooperative amid the rising dengue and chikungunya menace in the capital.

On Friday, Jain had launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led municipal corporations over the current health crisis in the city. “BJP is destroying the Prime Minister’s Swachh initiative by keeping the city dirty. It is leading to illnesses, including those transmitted by mosquitoes,” he said.

The court then took strong exception of his allegations and asked him to give names and evidence of those officials by October 3.

“You have made a serious allegation in your affidavit. Who are the officials disobeying you? People in Delhi are suffering from dengue and chikungunya+ . You cannot treat them like this. Give the names and evidences of the officials who have been disobeying by Monday. It is a serious matter,” the bench said.

The apex court today reprimanded the government for its inability to furnish the affidavit on time even as the health minister sought more time from the court to come up with the names. “When people are dying of dengue and chikungunya, the minister need not get 24 hours to file a response,” the court said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been under a lot of fire from all corners for not doing enough to curb the menace+ in the city.

AAP, which has 67 out of 70 MLAs, has been speaking in unison ever since the outbreak of these diseases that preventing mosquito breeding was the responsibility of the civic bodies.

A total of 1,070 chikungunya cases were reported from different hospitals in the past week, taking the total number of cases to 4,649. However, the corporations have confirmed 3,695 people to have suffered from the disease.