SC stays Patna HC order quashing liquor ban in Bihar

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Patna High Court order quashing the Bihar government’s ban on liquor.

A bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit gave the respondents six weeks time to respond, and gave the Bihar government four weeks time to file its rejoinder.

The stay of the High Court order came on a petition by the Bihar government.

The bench directed the hearing of the matter after 10 weeks.

