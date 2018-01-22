SC stays proceedings on cases related to GST for sanitary napkins in high courts

January 22, 2018 | By :
SC stays proceedings on cases related to GST for sanitary napkins in high courts

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings in the Delhi and Bombay High Courts on cases related to levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on sanitary napkins.

The top court further said it would hear all cases pertaining to this matter if they were stalled from being examined in state high courts.

Petitioners have also been issued notices by the apex court in this regard.

Protests have been witnessed in different pockets of the country demanding the exemption of sanitary napkins under the GST ambit, in a bid to promote sanitation and hygiene among women.

Earlier in January, a group of students from Gwalior launched a campaign by writing messages on sanitary napkins to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to eliminate the designated 12 percent GST on the product and make it free of cost.

Tags: ,
Related News
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Rs. 86,703 cr GST collected for December 2017: Ministry of Finance
GST on 29 Items cut to Zero Percent as per council meet
The uproar of ‘whispers’
No extension for filing GSTR-1 return; News circulating on social media is fake
Man who consumes poison before Uttarakhand minister dies
Top