Supreme Court to hear Asaram Bapu’s son Narayan Sai’s bail plea in rape case

New Delhi, Feb. 2: The Supreme Court today will hear the plea filed by Asaram Bapu’s Son Narayan Sai, in connection with a rape case registered against him by the Gujarat state.

Sai is the son of the self styled controversial Godman, Asaram, who is also lodged in Jodhpur Central jail in Rajasthan in two rape Cases.

Recently the Apex Court had dismissed Asaram’s bail plea and also ordered to register fresh FIR for filing false documents seeking bail.

Sai had moved a court in Surat seeking temporary bail to contest assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh beginning next month.

Sai moved an application before Additional Sessions Judge PS Gadhvi, stating he could contest on two seats–Sahibabad in Ghaziabad district and Shivpur in Varanasi.

Sai was arrested for allegedly raping a Surat-based woman disciple of his father between 2002 and 2005. (ANI)