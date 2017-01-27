SC to hear Asaram Bapu’s plea in two rape cases

SC asks Gujarat trial court to consider Asaram rape case urgently.

New Delhi , Jan. 27 : The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the plea filed by self-styled religious figure Asaram Bapu, an accused in two rape cases.
In 2013, a minor girl had alleged Asaram of sexually assaulting her at his ashram in Jodhpur.
The Gujarat Government had earlier told the top court division bench that the rape case registered against Asaram would very likely proceed in an expeditious manner, adding that the trial would be completed within six months so the bail should not be granted to him in the case.
The apex court had in October last month sought the response of the Centre and five states on a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged murder of children through black magic and attacks on ten witnesses in Asaram Bapu rape cases. (ANI)

