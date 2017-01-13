SC to hear plea for nationwide ban on ‘manja’ strings

January 13, 2017 | By :
SC to hear plea for nationwide ban on 'manja' strings

New Delhi , Jan13. : The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea filed seeking a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated ‘manja’ and other dangerous kite strings.
In December last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned the sale and use of glass coated thread in the entire country, including Chinese manja until the next hearing on February 1, 2017.
The top court had earlier asked petitioners, who in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought ban on ‘manja’ as it resulted in more than 50 deaths in the last two years, to approach the NGT with their plea.
Also admitting a petition filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the NGT issued a notice to the Centre seeking response to petitioner’s plea for nationwide ban on manjha. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
‘Padmaavat will live’: SC has ordered all state govts to abide by the order
Justice Loya case: Further hearing on Feb 2; SC transfers two cases before Bombay HC to itself
SC strikes down ban on Padmavati
Kalburgi murder: SC seeks Centre’s response on SIT probe
Being a true Muslim, cannot bow down before baseless fatwas: Nazneen Ansari demands ban on Darul Uloom Deoband
Baba Ramdev hits out at Tharoor for supporting SC’s ban on firecrackers: Sacrificing animals for Muslim festivals harm everyone
Top