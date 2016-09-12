SC to hear plea for the formation of independent and transparent public body to appoint judges

New Delhi, September 12: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition seeking the formation of a public, transparent body, neither controlled by the government nor the judiciary, for the appointment of judges to the apex Court and high courts of the country.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur agreed to hear the National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms, represented by advocates Mathew J. Nedumpara and A.C. Philip.

The plea said the mechanism of appointment of judges, independent of the executive and the judiciary, was ‘killed’ even before it was allowed to take birth by the judgment in the NJAC case.

It said the judgment has hurt the concept of democratic legitimacy in the matter of appointment of Judges to the higher judiciary.

The plea also said that there was no effective mechanism to address complaints of misconduct against judges.