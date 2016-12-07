SC to hear plea seeking release of cured patients languishing in mental hospitals

| By :

New Delhi [India], Dec. 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the plea filed by advocate Gaurav Bansal seeking the release of underprivileged people still languishing in mental hospitals despite being cured.

Bansal, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in his personal capacity, stated that underprivileged people are still languishing in mental hospitals despite being cured of their ailments, and there was no policy in place to ensure their well-being after release.

Bansal had also sought information about the year in which the patients were declared fit for discharge.

The plea has sought issuance of directions to the states to "forthwith make arrangements to shift the patients who are absolutely normal and are fit for discharge from the mental hospitals to any other secure place like old age home, etc". (ANI)