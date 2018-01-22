SC to hear review petition of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts

January 22, 2018 | By :

New Delhi, January 22: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the review petition filed by the Nirbhaya gangrape convicts.

The apex court, in May, upheld the order of Delhi High Court, which had sentenced the four convicts – Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh to death.

On December 16, 2012, six people gang-raped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus in Delhi.

The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012.

One of the accused, Ram Singh, had hanged himself in the prison, while another person, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and is serving the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Rohingya crisis: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court asks Centre’s stand on release of convicts
Justice Loya case: Further hearing on Feb 2; SC transfers two cases before Bombay HC to itself
Drama that damaged the decorum and dignity
Four judges and two musketeers
SC Aadhaar hearing: Petitioners raise three issues before apex court
Top