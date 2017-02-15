SC transfers Shahabuddin from Siwan to Tihar jail,on plea filed by Asha Ranjan,wife of slain journalist

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin from the Siwan jail in Bihar to the Tihar Central Jail here.

The apex court pronounced its judgement on a plea filed by Asha Ranjan, wife of slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, seeking shifting of Shahabuddin for a free and fair trial in the case.

