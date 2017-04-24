SC verdict a setback not only to Pinarayi Vijayan but also to Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, April 24: The Supreme Court order on the reinstation of TP Senkumar has become a backlash not only to the Pinarayi led Kerala government. The judgement would also affect the Yogi Adithyanath Government which removed the Uttar Pradesh DGP Javed Ahmed. In Uttar Pradesh, the DGP has been removed, within no time after the Yogi government had assumed power. Senior Officer Sukh Khan Singh was appointed as the DGP, replacing Javed Ahmad.

The Supreme Court declared the decisive verdict in the Sankumar case and had mentioned the national service protcol. The Supreme Court has ruled that it is necessary to work independently and equitably without acting in favor of the changing governments in the state.

The court also pointed out that the Supreme Court had instructed the Prakash Singh case in 2006 to ensure that they will get a two-month continuous service period in the appointment of the DGPs.

The Supreme Court had also pointed out that former DGP K Ramanujat in Tamil Nadu. In 2012, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa appointed K. Ramanujam, who had to retire shortly afterwards. However, his service was extended in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement.

The petition filed by the Senkumar indicated that the government’s petition against him was not legitimate according to the All India Service Act and the Kerala Police Act. The petition says that if appointments of IPS officials are made, they should not be removed within two years, or else there shall be ample reasons.

TP Sankumar argued that he was removed from his post by violating all these rules, and this is an act of downgrading.

In UP, DGP Javed Ahmad was removed just after the Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath declared that law and order would be reinforced. Javed Ahmad was appointed as the UP DGP in January 2016 by the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

More than a hundred policemen were suspended from service after Yogi Adityanath was appointed chief minister. It was even alleged that Javed Ahmed was removed as part of Hinduization of Yogi. However, the Supreme Court verdict on Kerala DGP’s success over the state Government is likely to create its repercussions in other Indian states.