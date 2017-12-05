Rohingya refugees: SC posts case against deportation for detailed hearing on Jan 31

New Delhi, December 5: The Supreme Court which considered the plea of two Rohingya refugees posted all petitions relating to deportation of Rohingya Muslim refugees for detailed hearing on January 31. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that heard plea of Rohingya refugees against the Centre’s decision to deport Rohingya Muslims back to Myanmar, posted the case for a detailed hearing.

Last month, the apex court deferred the matter after agreeing to the request of senior advocate Fali S Nariman, who appeared for the two refugees – Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir.

The matter was heard by a bench, comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud. In its last hearing, the bench ordered to Centre not to deport the Rohingya Muslim refugees.

The bench had observed that the whole issue of Rohingya Muslims has to be looked at from various angles like national security, economic interest, labour interest and also the protection of children, women, sick and innocent persons.

The Rohingya immigrants, who fled to India after violence in the Western Rakhine state of Myanmar, have settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. More than 600,000 Rohingya are languishing in Bangladeshi refugee camps after fleeing a brutal Myanmar army campaign launched in late August.

The Centre had told the SC earlier that it posses intelligence inputs of links between some Rohingya Muslims and Pakistan’s ISI and the Islamic State. Making the demand that Rohingyas should be deported from India, the Centre had told the apex court that Rohingyas are a serious security threat to the country.

Meanwhile, the UN has said the scorched-earth operation, which has left hundreds of villages burned to ash in northern Rakhine state, amounts to ethnic cleansing. (with inputs from ANI)