Scarlet Keeling case:Both accused acquited by Goan court

The verdict, which is due on Friday, will come after years of delays in the tragic case.

Scarlett’s bruised and half-naked body was found on popular Anjuna beach in the north of Goa in February 2008.

The 15-year-old had been at a Valentine’s Day beach party while the rest of her family had gone travelling.The teenager, from Bideford, Devon, was on a six-month “trip of a lifetime” with her family when she was killed.

Her partially-clothed body was found on Anjuna beach in Goa in February 2008.

Placido Carvalho, 48, and Samson D’Souza, 37, deny charges of culpable homicide and grievous sexual assault.

Scarlett was seen at a bar in the early hours of 18 February 2008, before her body was found in the sand at dawn.

Two beach shack workers Samson D’souza and Placido Carvalho were acquitted by the Goa children’s court on Friday. They had been accused of sexually assaulting Scarlett after giving her a cocktail of drugs and leaving her unconscious in the shallow waters. Her body was found in the early hours of February 19, 2008.

“I am devastated. The Indian judicial system has totally let me down,” said Scarlett’s mother, Fiona MacKeown, who came to Goa hoping her daughter would finally get justice.

Before the verdict, Ms MacKeown had told reporters: “It has been long time of waiting. Waiting for this day. I am nervous and hope that the struggle and wait will end.”

The case was first investigated by the Goa police and was dismissed as a suicide but it was later handed over to the CBI, which eventually filed a charge-sheet against the two accused.

Over the years, three public prosecutors and five judges have changed in the case. An eyewitness, a British national, Michael Mannion, did not testify after he reportedly had a nervous breakdown.

Mr Mannion had told the police that he saw one of the two men sexually assaulting the teenager.

Scarlett’s death had thrown the spotlight on Goa’s drugs underbelly, with her mother also accusing the local police of trying to cover up the case, claiming there was a drugs mafia at work.

A post-mortem examination showed there was ecstasy, cocaine and LSD in the teenager’s body.

Both deny charges of culpable homicide and grievous sexual assault.

Scarlett, from Bideford in north Devon, suffered 50 separate injuries in the attack, Goa’s Children’s Court has previously heard.

Fiona had allowed her to stay with a 25-year-old tour guide while she travelled with her other children.

She was buried in a garden on the family’s home in simple ceremony, four years after her death following claims of a communication blunder between British and Indian authorities.

Her body was carried to its resting place by her father, brother and friends.