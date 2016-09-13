Scarlett Johansson loves karaoke

Toronto, Sep 13 : Actress Scarlett Johansson is a huge fan of karaoke.

The 31-year-old says when she wants to unwind and forget about work and her responsibilities, she likes nothing more than singing along to her favourite pop hits, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking at the premiere of her new movie “Sing” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Johansson said: “I’m a big karaoke fan. (My favourites have got) to be Fleetwood Mac or Billy Joel. I just love it.”

Johansson, who has two-year-old daughter Rose with her husband Romania Dauriac, also revealed what her favourite party song is, saying: “It’s got to be Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it off’.”

Johansson was joined at the premiere of the animated film by Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Tori Kelly.

