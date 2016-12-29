Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes' 2016 highest grossing actors list

| By :

London [UK], Dec. 29 (ANI): Looks like Scarlett Johansson will raise the perfect toast to call off this year.

Has to be! On Tuesday, Forbes announced that the movie star is officially the number one top-grossing actor of 2016, reports the Daily Mail.

The actress owes a lot to her role as Black Widow in 'Captain America: Civil War,' which garnered 1.15 billion dollars worldwide. Her part as DeAnna Moran in 'Hail, Caesar!' helped bring in more dough as well.

Summing it up, Johansson's success brought in a total of 1.2 billion dollars at the Box Office.

With the she beats out her 'Avengers' co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey, Jr., who came in at second place in the list of top-grossing actors in 2016.

Each of them brought in 1.15 billion dollars, with their success in 'Captain America.'

Coming in at fourth place was Margot Robbie for her work in 'Suicide Squad.'

The next three are Amy Adams, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill who were all tied for their success in 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice.'

The last three stars of the Top 10 list are Ryan Reynolds for 'Deadpool,' Felicity Jones for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and Will Smith for Suicide Squad.' (ANI)