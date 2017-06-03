Scathing attack against Kerala by Times Now channel terms it Pakistan,apologizes after hashtag war with Keralites
New Delhi, June3:The wrath against the channel Times Now has been fuming in Kerala after the channel has termed the state to Pakistan. The social media has turned the channel to ‘Times Cow’ in their social media campaign and demanded an apology from the channel.
Times Now had in a report termed Kerala is heading towards a thundery Pakistan while reporting about the visit of BJP president Amit Shah to the state. They have also termed that the Shah’s visit to the state is to contain the spread of Beef Protests across the state against the new notification of the centre to implement a blanket ban on cattle slaughter.
Since after the notification was made by the centre a few days ago, Kerala was in the forefront in voicing its dissent against it.
This is not a new attack and the misappropriating the state by liking it to Pakistan has infuriated the tweeps and they have started a hashtag campaign with ‘Times Cow’ tagline. Since they have been famous for hashtag campaigns previously, this one too have taken the social media on fire. The demands of the social media campaigners is that the channel should apologize for terming the state to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Amit Shah too has got his share of ire on social media. A campaign with the hashtag ‘#alavalathishaji’ is also trending.
Earlier, prime minister Modi too had faced the similar kind of ire from the Kerala social media users when he likened the state to Somalia.
The hashtag war with Times now resulted in times Now channel giving in and apologizing for their scathing attack.