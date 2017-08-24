 School bus collide with Truck in Gujarat’s Udaipur, leaving a child killed and nine injured 

Chota Udaipur,Gujarat/August 24:Recently a shocking accident reported, one child died and ten people, including nine children, were injured, when a truck and school bus collided, in Gujarat’s Chota Udaipur district.

According to report,The accident occurred on today morning near the Bodeli village in Chota Udaipur district, a truck carrying with plenty of pipes and a bus with 35 to 40 children on board, hit by accident,

The injured were taken to Bodeli’s hospital, on children died ,including nine children, were injured, where one of the girls was referred to Vadodara due to the seriousness of her injury.

The truck driver managed to escape and fled the scene, while the school bus driver was caught and beaten up by the angry crowd.

Further details are awaited.