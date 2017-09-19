School director, teacher arrested for raping high school student in Sikar

Sikar/Rajasthan, September 19: The Ajeetgarh Police has arrested the accused school director, Jagdish, and the teacher, Jagat, in connection with the horrific rape case of a Sikar high school student.

The duo had allegedly been raping the minor for a long time and had even impregnated her.

The incident came to light after the minor was rushed to a hospital on Monday for excessive bleeding.

The girl is now is undergoing treatment in a Jaipur hospital and is now in a critical condition.

The interrogation taken up by the Police Superintendent, Kushal Singh Khinchi, is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

