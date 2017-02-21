School employee sexually assaults three year old in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb. 21: The parents of children studying in a private school in Bengaluru gathered around the school after they heard that a three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an employee.
Following an FIR, the accused was immediately arrested by police.
Expressing concern, the parents staged a protest and demanded more assurance as they suspected that there could be more cases like this.
“School took the matter lightly. We want investigation because we doubt there can be more such cases,” said Vikas, a parent of another student.
“I almost cried when I got to know our children are not safe here. What do they take fees for,” said another parent.
Later, police had to intervene and the principal was taken to the police station.
The school has been closed till further order. (ANI)

