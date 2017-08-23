School in J and K’s Udhampur remain closed since August 15, claim parents

Udhampur /Srinagar, August 23: Recently, complaint against a Kashmir teacher who visit school school once in a blue moon, a student from Nanansoo village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur have been, for days, waiting for their teachers outside their primary school as teachers haven’t turned up to teach since August 15.

The students alleged that for the last 15 days, the school has not opened and the teachers deployed there always remain absent.

Parents claimed that the student wait outside or a long time, the locked locked government-run primary school in the far-flung and the remotest corner of Udhampur for two hours every day.

According to reports, a local, Bittu Ram stated that “No teacher has come to the school since August 15. due to this The children’s facing really troubled and there is no other school nearby.”

Another local Sushil Kumar said that absenteeism has become a routine of the teachers deputed here.

“The teachers visit school once in a blue moon but after 1 p.m. and close the school after one hour,” he added.

Responding to the matter, J.R. Bhardwaj Udhampur’s Chief Education Officer said an appropriate action will be taken in this regard. “I have come to know that two teachers deputed at school are not teaching. I have sought a detailed report on this and an appropriate action will be taken,” he added.

They demanded a punctual deputation of teachers in the school, so that they can get to attend their classes on a regular basis. The said school was established in 2004.