A school in Kerala wants students to greet teachers ‘ Hari Om’ with folded hands

Kanhangad,Oct17:Days after Peace International School came under the Kerala Police scanner for including non-secular syllabus in textbooks, another Kerala school is under fire for its rules.

Students at Chinmaya Vidyala have been asked to greet their teachers or higher authorities by saying ‘Hari Om’ with folded hands.

As per the rule, the students must follow this practice when they greet their teacher in the morning. The rule is listed on the school’s website.