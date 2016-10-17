A school in Kerala wants students to greet teachers ‘ Hari Om’ with folded hands

October 17, 2016 | By :

Kanhangad,Oct17:Days after Peace International School came under the Kerala Police scanner for including non-secular syllabus in textbooks, another Kerala school is under fire for its rules.

Students at Chinmaya Vidyala have been asked to greet their teachers or higher authorities by saying ‘Hari Om’ with folded hands.

As per the rule, the students must follow this practice when they greet their teacher in the morning. The rule is listed on the school’s website.

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related News
Kerala tops Niti Aayog health index; UP bottom of the list
Kerala Governor skipped anti-Centre remarks on policy address: Congress slams Governor, Vijayan government 
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Congress wants KM Mani in UDF: CPI says no chance in LDF
ISIS
ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala
Sharing fake news on Twitter: Kerala Police registers case against Rajeev Chandrasekhar MP
Top