School principal arrested by police over unnatural sex abuse of 10 year old boy in Kochi

January 3, 2017 | By :
Goa woman booked for raping 17 year old, boy turns abnormal, reveals assault during counselling session

Kochi,Jan 3: A school principal was arrested by police on Sunday for unnatural sexual abuse of a 10-year-old boy in Kochi, Kerala.

Father Basil Kuriyakose who happens to be a priest was held by the police after a matter of his indulgence in unnatural sex with the boy came to light.

Kuryakose was arrested under Section 377 of IPC and has been sent to police custody for 14 days.

The victim is a student of the Kings David International School and Kuriyakose is the Principal of the school.

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related News
Uber Eats will hit Jaipur and Kochi soon
Ammonia gas leaks near school in Kochi
Traffic comes to a standstill in Vytilla
ISIS
Attempt to sell Kerala women as sex-slave to ISIS; 2 held in Kochi
Manual scavenging horror: 8 residents of posh locality arrested on workers death
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 20 Indian fishermen for poaching in Delft island
Top