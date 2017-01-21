School teacher booked for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old student in Thane

Thane, Jan21: A city-based school teacher has been booked for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old student, police said on Saturday.

According to API Anil Bhawari of Rabodi police station, the teacher Anwar Khalpe was booked last night under sections 354A of the IPC and 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act following a complaint by the victim’s mother. But no arrest has been made so far in the case.

As per the complaint, the incident took place in November last year when the girl was made to stand facing the classroom blackboard as part of the punishment for talking in the class.

As she was undergoing punishment, the teacher went to the girl and allegedly touched her inappropriately, police said quoting the complaint.

The cause for delay in filing the complaint was not given, the police officer said. An offence has been registered and probe has been initiated, he added.