 Schools,colleges in J and K to remain closed for next three days: Police Commissioner Shahid Choudhary

Naushera/Jammu and Kashmir/India/August 31:Recently, Rajouri’s Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary took to Twitter and announced,

“Schools along LoC in Nowshera shall remain closed for next 3 days in view of fresh ceasefire violation yesterday.”

Keeping in mind the safety and security of the citizens following the recent ceaseife violation in the Naushera sector of Rajouri, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that all the schools and colleges will remain closed for the next three days.

This was sixth ceasefire violation along the LoC in last five days. (ANI)