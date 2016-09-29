All Schools Within 10 KM of India-Pak Border in Punjab Ordered To Close Down

Ludhiana, Sep 29: All schools within 10 kms of India-Pak border have been ordered to close down till further notice revealed the District Education Officer of Ferozepur, Punjab.

The evacuation of the villages in Punjab, reported by news agency ANI, comes barely hours after the Indian Army announced it has conducted surgical strikes inside Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing several terrorists preparing to infiltrate India.

BSF has cancelled the beating retreat ceremony at Wagah border for today.

Trade Across the LoC Resumes

According to the Hindustan Times, trade across the LoC has resumed with 26 busses from India and 16 from Pakistan stranded across both sides finally being allowed to cross over.

Pakistan reacts sharply

The Army’s surgical operation inside PoK has triggered a sharp warning from Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who warned that Pakistan’s “intent for peaceful neighbourhood should not be mistaken as our weakness”.

Pakistan, however, has denied any surgical strike by India, but its Army has admitted to the death of two soldiers in cross-LoC firing by Indian troops earlier today.

