All Schools Within 10 KM of India-Pak Border in Punjab Ordered To Close Down

Ludhiana, Sep 29: All schools within 10 kms of India-Pak border have been ordered to close down till further notice revealed the District Education Officer of Ferozepur, Punjab.

The evacuation of the villages in Punjab, reported by news agency ANI, comes barely hours after the Indian Army announced it has conducted surgical strikes inside Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing several terrorists preparing to infiltrate India.

BSF has cancelled the beating retreat ceremony at Wagah border for today.

Trade Across the LoC Resumes