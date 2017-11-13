Scientists catch Shark believed to have existed prehistorically from Portuguese waters, names it a ‘living fossil’

Faro/Portugal, November 13: Lucky day for Portuguese Scientists as they caught a shark from the age of the dinosaurs off at Algarve coast.

According to reports, the rare species of shark was captured by a researcher who was working on a European Union project to minimise unwanted catches in commercial fishing.

The shark has been identified as the living fossil stated by the country’s Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere since it remains date back 80 million years.

The species caught was a male, measuring 1.5 metres (5ft) in length and was caught at a depth of 700 metres (2,300 ft) in waters off the resort of Portimao.

Meanwhile, the scientists stated that the shark looks like a long, slime, snake-like “little known in terms of its biology or environment” because it lives at great depths in the Atlantic and off the coasts of Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

The incident happened unexpectedly and the shark gets its name “monster of the deep” that have a frilled arrangement of its 300 teeth, “which allows it to trap squid, fish and other sharks in sudden lunges”.

Reports say that Samuel Garman is the first scientist to study the frilled shark, thought its snake-like movements may have inspired sailors’ stories of sea serpents.