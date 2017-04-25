Scientists develop CNT material which is more tougher and conductive than copper

New Delhi,April25: Researchers claim to have developed a new material which they say is more tougher and conductive than copper.

“The structural robustness of thin metal films has significant importance for the reliable operation of smart skin and flexible electronics, including biological and structural health monitoring sensors,” said Sameh Tawfick from the College of Engineering at University of Illinois.

“The study of the fracture energy of CNT textiles led us to design these extremely tough films. Tough nano-architectured conductive textile made by capillary plicing of Ccrbon nanotubes,” said lead author Yue Liang.

Beginning with catalyst deposited on a silicon oxide substrate, vertically aligned carbon nanotubes were synthesised via chemical vapour deposition in the form of parallel lines of 5 micrometre wide, 10 micrometre in length, and 20-60 micrometre in heights.

“Looking for ways to staple the CNTs together, we were inspired by the splicing process developed by ancient Egyptians 5,000 years ago to make linen textiles,” Liang added.

The new CNT textile, with simple flexible encapsulation in an elastomer matrix, can be used in smart textiles, smart skins and a variety of flexible electronics.

Owing to their extremely high toughness, they represent an attractive material, which can replace thin metal films to enhance device reliability.