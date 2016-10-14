Scientists propose for ‘first nation state in space’ to protect Earth from asteroids

The consortium plans to launch the first Asgardia satellite in 2017, with the project developing from there.
Of the 196 nation states on Earth, just thirteen – USSR, USA, France, Japan, China, UK, India, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran, South Korea and North Korea – and one regional organisation, the European Space Agency, ESA, have launched satellites.
Professor David Alexander, Director of the Rice Space Institute at Rice University, Houston, Texas said: “The mission of Asgardia to create opportunities for broader access to space, enabling non-traditional space nations to realise their scientific aspirations is exciting.”
The team is planning a state-of-the-art protective shield for all humankind from cosmic man-made and natural threats to life on earth such as space debris, coronal mass ejections and asteroid collisions.
There are estimated to be more than 20,000 traceable objects of man-made space debris (MSD) including non-active spacecraft, upper-stage rockets and final stage vehicles as well as fragments of craft that potentially pose a dangerous situation in near-Earth orbits.