I am scolded by children for goofing up in selfie clicks : June Maliah

Kolkata, May 30 : Tollywood actress June Maliah feels she is way behind the present tech-savvy generation in terms of selfie and groupfie.

“My two children and their friends often pull my leg as being technologically challenged. I am not as prompt in taking selfie and posting them. Yes I at times feel of getting old as compared to the present bunch of gadget-savvy kids who are always updated. I goof up as the groupfie is being taken and invariably get scolded,” June, having worked with all leading Bengali directors, tells ILT.

The effervescent actor was speaking recently on the sidelines of ‘Asli Chehra Selfie Contest’ in which 10 winners from 2000 college students got the chance to get tips about grooming and self-development skill and showbiz from the popular actor, who is straddling effortlessly in both small and big screens.

June feels every youngster can develop her/his own individual fashion statement.

“Just be yourself and don’t fake or ape,” she says adding today’s youngsters are a lot more fashion conscious and trendy as well as gadget savvy.

“I don’t wear much cosmetics. But eating properly and keeping to the basics help in maintaining yourself,” she signs off.

The contest was initiated by leading herbal skin care brand Joy Skin Fruits Face Wash.

