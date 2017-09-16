Scotland Police officials arrive in Bengaluru city to assist the Karnataka SIT in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Bengaluru, Sep 15: Two Scotland Police officials have arrived in the city to assist the Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) in finding clues on the culprits who shot dead Journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in front of her house in the city on September 5. The SIT was formed exclusively to nab the culprits following the heinous crime that sent shockwave.

The SIT had sought assistance of Scotland yard police since they have good equipment to identify the culprits caught in the CCTVs and also about the weapon used for the murder. The investigation is leaving no stone unturned in their attempt and they are also seeing the Naxals link in the crime since Ms Gauri had assisted about four Naxalites to come to mainstream by surrendering to Chikamagalur Police.

The team is also questioning rowdy sheeters who allegedly had link with arms smuggling. A rowdy sheeter Kunigal Ravi, who was serving jail term on a criminal case and released on bail, today visited SIT office. However, SIT sources clarified they had not issued any summon to him. Ravi also clarified to the newsmen outside the SIT office that he was not summoned and he came on his own as her mother insisted and she also accompanied him.

However, since there was no Investigation officer present he returned. “Since the last four years after going to jail I have given up criminal activities and trying to become a good man. I don’t know who is behind in appearing my name in the media. I came myself to prove that I am not involved in the murder of Gauri. I will present before the investigating officer whenever summoned,” he added.