Scotland Yard launches manhunt for an Indian-origin murder suspect

LONDON, March20: Scotland Yard on Sunday launched a manhunt for an Indian-origin man suspected to be involved in murdering a one-year-old boy and attacking his twin sister.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, lived at the address in Finsbury Park area in north London where the toddlers were attacked in what police are describing as a suspected “domestic incident”.

“Detectives are urgently trying to trace a man who was at the flat shortly before the injured children were found, but left before emergency services were called. The man has not been seen since this time,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“The incident is believed to be domestic. There has been no arrest at this stage and enquiries continue,” it added.

Horrified neighbours had reported a woman, believed to be the children’s mother, rushing out of the home screaming, “My children, my children!”

The boy was pronounced dead after both the children were taken to an east London hospital.

Police said next of kin are aware and a post-mortem will be carried out on the little boy in due course.