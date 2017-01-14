Scrap yard engulfed in flames in Mankhurd

Mumbai,Jan 14:The scrap yard in Mandala, Mankhurd, which was engulfed in flames on Thursday evening, spread across 20,000 sq feet is illegal. This apart, a high quantity of chemicals which were stored in the scrap yard did not hold permission from the BMC’s license department. The district collectorate office, with help of BMC last month, had demolished 200 sheds from the scrap yard to prevent untoward incidents. However, the occupants went against BMC’s warning and rebuilt the sheds.

The fire which broke out on Thursday around 5.30 pm was doused after more than 20 hours. About 16 fire tenders and eight water tankers were pressed into service. The fire was doused at 2 pm on Friday afternoon. However, the cooling operation continued till late night, firefighters said.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, BR Marathe said, “The scrap yard is based on collectors land. The collector’s office informed us that the scrap yard is illegal, while the various chemicals stored in that yard were not authorised by the BMC’s license department. There were minor fires in the scrap yard in the past stemmed from chemical storage. To prevent untoward incidents, we had demolished 200 sheds out of total 300. However, they went ahead and built it again. We (BMC and collector office) will take legal actions on the occupants after proper investigation of the fire which broke out on Thursday”, the officer added.

Marathe added, “The cause of fire has not been ascertained. After the fire broke out, drums containing scrap chemicals started bursting due to the heat. This led to the spread of fire far and wide. Also, wood, rubber, plastic and wires added fuel to the fire”, the officer added.