Scuffle breaks out between supporters of wrestlers Sushil Kumar, Parveen Rana

New Delhi , Dec 29: A scuffle broke out between alleged supporters of Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and fellow wrestler Parveen Rana at KD Jadhav Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

Kumar condemned the incident and told media, “It is very unfortunate and I condemn it. It is wrong, there is no space for such things in sports.”

A group of over 40 people entered the warm-up hall and ransacked the property.

The supporters of both the wrestlers attacked each other mercilessly.

The reason behind the scuffle is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

The incident took place after Kumar qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games by defeating Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category on Friday. (ANI)