Sea withdraws from Thrissur Chamakkala Beach in Kerala, causes fear of Tsunami among natives 

Thrissur/Kerala, September 11: The sea had drastically withdrawn from the Chendrappinni Chamakkala beach in Thrissur, Kerala.

The sea had withdrawn about three Kilometeres towards north from Koorikuzhi Company Kadavu.

The phenomenon of the Sea withdrawal has started by Sunday evening 6′ O Clock.

The sea was found withdrawn to more than 20 Meters from the slopes of the beach where tides were usually seen. At this area now it could be seen mud accumilated.

As the water was drained leaving the mud and clay, a lot of fishes were seen dead on its surface.

Stingray (Therandi), Manthal, Mystus (Etta), Starfish, Sea shells, Shank were also seen on the surface.

Many people are visiting this place after knowing this. The people from the region say that it is usual that the sea would be withdrawn at certain times of up-tide and low-tide. But such a huge withdrawal is very rare.

Reportedly, such a phenomenon was present before the Tsunami occurred on December 26, 2004. This is

This has caused fear among the locals.