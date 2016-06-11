Search engine does not favour Hillary Clinton or any other candidate, clarifies Google

California, June 11: Internet giant Google has clarified on reports that its search engine has been altered to help Hillary Clinton win the 2016 presidential elections in the United States.

Google said that its search engine is neither programmed to help Hillary Clinton nor any other candidate.

“Google autocomplete does not favour any candidate or cause,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement comes in response to a YouTube video by SourceFed claiming that Google is hiding negative autocomplete results for Hilary Clinton, the Verge reports.

The video pointed out that Google doesn’t suggest “Hillary Clinton crimes” when you type in “Hillary Clinton cri,” whereas both Yahoo and Bing do.

“Google Autocomplete does not favor any candidate or cause. Claims to the contrary simply misunderstand how autocomplete works. Our autocomplete algorithm will not show a predicted query that is offensive or disparaging when displayed in conjunction with a person’s name. More generally, our autocomplete predictions are produced based on a number of factors including the popularity of search terms,” the California-based tech giant added in the statement.