Search mounted for terrorists near LoC

Jammu, Sep 29: The army on Thursday launched a search for terrorists along the Loc in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after the Indian and Pakistani militaries exchanged fire.

“Search operations have been started in Mendhar sector following the ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army,” a police official said here.

He said the searches were mounted to find out if terrorists had sneaked into India under the cover of Pakistani fire.

The Pakistan Army resorted to firing and mortar shelling at Indian positions in Mendhar sector of the Line of Control around 4 a.m.