Search mounted for terrorists near LoC

September 29, 2016 | By :

Jammu, Sep 29:  The army on Thursday launched a search for terrorists along the Loc in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after the Indian and Pakistani militaries exchanged fire.

“Search operations have been started in Mendhar sector following the ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army,” a police official said here.

He said the searches were mounted to find out if terrorists had sneaked into India under the cover of Pakistani fire.

The Pakistan Army resorted to firing and mortar shelling at Indian positions in Mendhar sector of the Line of Control around 4 a.m.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Pakistani lord’s ‘black day’ campaign causes ruckus outside Indian High Commission
Two polio vaccinators shot dead in Pakistan
Top