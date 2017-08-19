Search operation launched in nine villages of J and K’s Shopian

Shopian/Jammu and Kashmir, August 19: A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) were launched in nine villages of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The Shopian Police, 62 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), 3 Rr and the 14th Battalion of Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) are conducting the search operation.

The villages under the cordon are Chakoora, Mantribug, Zaipora, Pratabpora, Takipora, Ranipora, Ratnipora, Dangam and Wangam.

While three terrorists were killed on last Sunday in an encounter in Shopian. The encounter had been going on since 12th evening.
Combing operations have been launched to ensure no untoward elements are still in the area.

Meanwhile, in another development, a group of terrorists attacked a police searching party at Bandipora’s Hajin area, in which two police personnel sustained injuries.

Cordon and search operation has been launched by the police and other forces to nab the terrorists. (ANI)

