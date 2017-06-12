Search operations for crew of Mexican Navy Ship underway

| By :

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy has launched a "Search and Rescue" operation to look for a lady cadet who has reportedly fallen overboard from Mexican Sail Training Ship (STS) Cuauhtemoc, at 14:00 hours yesterday in position about 560 Nm west of Goa.

It has been reported that the lady cadet was not donning life saving gear when she fell overboard.

Promptly responding to the alert, Boeing P8I aircraft sorties were undertaken from 21:00 hours – 23:00 hours and 06:30 hours – 10:30 hours on June 11 and June 12 respectively for SAR.

IN Ship TEG which was enroute to Mumbai from Port Louis, Mauritius has been diverted and is likely to arrive in the area at 1800 hrs on 12 Jun 17.

Additionally, IN Ship Mysore (with two integral helicopters) has sailed from Mumbai AM 12 Jun 17 and is likely to arrive in the area at 2000 hrs on 13 Jun 17 for SAR operations. No success has been reported yet on sighting / recovery of the lady cadet.

The Mexican sail Ship is scheduled to visit Mumbai from 21 – 26 Jun 17.

The last port of call of the ship was Port Said, Egypt and the next port of call is Singapore. (ANI)