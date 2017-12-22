Search queen of 2017 -Sunny Leone

She may not have tasted the success she would have hoped for in Bollywood, but when it comes to internet searches, Sunny Leone is the undisputed queen of 2017 . The former Indian-Canadian porn star got International attention this year, when she decided to adopt a baby girl into her life. She has since topped the list of Google’s most searched person of year.

Karenjit Kaur Vohra known by her stage name Sunny Leone, who is currently active in Indian film industry was born in 1981 May 31st in Sarnia, Ontario to Sikh Punjabi parents.

On her teenage Sunny Leone acted in many porn movies and still, surely it is one of the factors of her popularity in the Internet arena.

In 2011 Sunny Leone tied the knot with Daniel Weber, who is also acted in some porn movies earlier.

In 2012 she made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt’s erotic thriller Jism 2 and shifted her focus to mainstream acting which was followed up with Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela.

In 2013, Sunny Leone announced her complete retirement from the adult movie industry stating “I am lucky that the audience is accepting me. I have come my way from there (porn industry). I don’t have any plans as of now to go back there.”

In 2017 July, the couple adopted their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. There were several rumors of Sunny and Daniel looking forward to starting a family, but the adoption came as a sweet surprise to all her fans and well-wishers.

Another interesting fact is that none of the top Bollywood stars made the top ten list of Google in the year 2017.

Her popularity was there for everyone to see, when she visited South India state of Kerala for an inauguration of a mobile showroom in Kochi. People particularly youngsters from across the state thronged to the place to catch a glimpse of Sunny. The Kochi police had a tough time in controlling the crowd.