Second part of ‘Enthiran’ on Final stage: Rajinikanth to start dubbing for ‘2.o’

Chennai, Dec 26 : Superstar Rajinikanth will start dubbing for his portion in upcoming Tamil science-fiction action thriller “2.o” from Monday. The film, which is being made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore, is a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran”.

“En route Chennai to start the dubbing with our very own Rajinikanth for ‘2.o’,” Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

In the film, which is being directed by Shankar, Rajinikanth plays a scientist, and he will also be seen as Chitti robot.

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, the film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

