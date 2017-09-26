Second phase of Delhi Metro fare hike to be implemented from October 10

New Delhi, September 26: Increasing fares for the second time this year, Delhi Metro will be more expensive from October. Fortunately, the hike won’t be so steep this time, going to a maximum of Rs 10.

According to the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced fare hikes in May earlier this year and had proposed a phased increase. Since May 2017, phase one of the hike has been effective, and from October the second phase will be effective.

As per DMRC sources, Phase 2 that was supposed to be implemented from October 1 would most likely be implemented from October 10.

It will cost commuters between Rs 10 and Rs 60 to ride the metro after its hike. There will be no difference in fares for those passengers who travel less than 2 kilometres, as the minimum fare will continue as Rs 10. The fare will be hiked by Rs 5 from Rs 15 to Rs 20 for the distances between two and five kilometres.

Fares will increase by Rs 10 for all other distance zones. The maximum fare for journeys longer than 32 kms will increase from Rs 50 to Rs 60.

There was a fall in ridership when DMRC had first hiked the rates in May 2017. The maximum fare then was hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 50. Ridership for the month of June dropped by over 44.8 lakh across the six lines from 2016 to 2017, with the highest drop recorded for line 2. Line 2 had a ridership of 2.92 crores in June 2016, which declined by over 21 lakhs to 2.7 crores in June 2017.

However, a DMRC spokesperson said that the ridership had since picked up, and the hike was necessary to meet their input costs.

“Electricity tariffs have increased by almost 100 per cent, and the DMRC pays industrial tariffs. We need to meet our input costs. Nobody otherwise would like to hike fares,” they said.

The DMRC had been dealing with depleting savings, a Rs 45,000 crore debt and increasing operating ratio, which left little for maintenance, before it revised its fares in May.

“The necessity of revision in fares was on account of increase in the cost of inputs – the staff costs, the cost of energy and the cost of repair and maintenance,” a DMRC spokesperson had said then. “Since constitution of the third fare fixation committee, there has been increase in the rate of industrial dearness allowance (DA) by 95.5 per cent (from 16.90 per cent to 112.40 per cent), rate of Central DA by 103 per cent (from 22 per cent to 125 per cent) and average increase in the rate of minimum wages by 156.2 per cent. The last fare revision took place in 2009 and the 4th committee was set up after almost seven years.”

(Inputs from agencies)