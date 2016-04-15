Second phase of odd-even scheme starts in Delhi

New Delhi, April 15: Delhi government’s second phase of odd-even traffic scheme which aims at battling pollution in the national capital started on Friday.

“Odd even starts today. Lets all join hands and resolve to make it a success,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

As per the rule, cars with odd-number registration would be allowed to ply on Friday. Those not abiding the rule would be fined Rs.2,000.

The odd-even vehicle movement plan for four wheelers will continue till April 30 between 8.00 a.m. and 8.00 p.m. except on Sundays.

The second phase guidelines are similar to that of the first phase except that vehicles with students in uniform will be exempt if it is being driven by women.

The scheme is also not applicable to vehicles being operated through compressed natural gas (CNG), two-wheelers, women motorists and several categories of VIPs.