Second season of Samsung EDGE campus program to find innovative minds: Samsung’s B K Lee

New Delhi, August 30: Samsung India has launched the second season of Samsung E.D.G.E., a first-of-its-kind corporate-academia program that gives the country’s brightest students an opportunity to get a head-start in their careers.

After a successful inaugural edition last year, when close to 900 students took part, the Samsung E.D.G.E. program is bigger this year with 19 campuses, inviting participation of students from diverse program domains such as B Tech and MBA, Masters of Design and Masters of Social Work from top engineering colleges, B-schools and other institutes. Students studying social work, who have been included this year, will bring in their fresh perspective and ideas around corporate social responsibility and sustainability to the program.

Samsung E.D.G.E brings together top talent from campuses across India to ideate and showcase their business acumen on a national stage. The platform is focused to give students an opportunity to interact with the leadership team at Samsung, work on real-world business problems and come up with unique solutions. The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. three lakh along with a potential opportunity to work with Samsung.

“Samsung E.D.G.E. is an approach towards honing new age leadership competencies among students and instilling a spirit of innovation in business leaders of tomorrow. After last year’s success, the scope of this program has been expanded and we look forward to interacting and engaging with a bigger talent pool this year,” said BK Lee, Director, Human Resources, Samsung Southwest Asia.

In the maiden season of Samsung E.D.G.E., a three-member team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, called ‘Monimakers’, bagged the first prize for their solution on ‘Leadership Strategy in Digital Payments’. As part of the internship program, two members from the team underwent training at the Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore while a third member got an opportunity to work with the Samsung Pay team at the Samsung India headquarters in Gurugram.

