Second Smart City list announced

New Delhi, Sep 20: Does your city figure in the government’s second list of smart cities.

Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu announced the next set of 27 cities for financing under the Government flagship Smart City Mission today.

As many as 40 cities have to be announced during this financial year, as the government had already announced 13 cities in May.

In January, the government had announced a list of 20 cities for partial funding to be developed as smart cities, which would have facilities such as assured water and power supply, sanitation and solid waste management systems, efficient urban mobility and public transportation, IT connectivity and e-governance, among others.

