The secret is out !! Why Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan were teasing their fans with videos about blue Mondays and impatient Tuesdays

Mumbai, Oct 19: If you were wondering why Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan were teasing their fans with videos about blue Mondays and impatient Tuesdays, the secret is out.

The first look of their film together, Dear Zindagi, is here and it has all the comfort of a breezy summer day. The makers took to Twitter on Tuesday (October 18) evening to share the first look of the Gauri Shinde film and we just can’t stop smiling.

Well, that is exactly what you can expect when two talented artistes come together in one film. If you were waiting for something perfect to happen today then trust us, this is going to make your evening.

In the poster, Shah Rukh Khan looks extremely stylish in an algae-green shirt and a denim trousers, which he has paired up with sunglasses. Alia gives the college girl vibe in her baby pink off-shoulder top and denim.

What attracts our eye is that they are smiling while they are riding their bicycles together in the middle of quite a breezy background. Oh by the way, just like them, their bicycle is stylish too. Well, the filmmakers and actors chose an entirely different way to go about the promotions of this film.

Unlike others, Dear Zindagi team engaged the viewers/followers with mini-clips wherein Alia was seen asking Shah Rukh questions to which he would respond in an extremely quirky way.

This @aliaa08 has no sense of timing. But I have to answer her….wherever I am. Hope the poster helps. #DearZindagi pic.twitter.com/VuNfdbj3dM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 18, 2016

Recently, Alia posted a video where she asked SRK, “Dear Zindagi, you know what Tuesday makes me? Tuesday makes me impatient. Today is Tuesday and Tuesday deserves something, give me something please?” To this, Shah Rukh replied while in shower and singing, “Dear Zindagi, gale laga le.” Well, isn’t that an absolutely great idea?

Well, that leaves us with an excitement of what is Wednesday (October 19) bringing for us but till then keep watching this video and ask your Dear Zindagi that what is it which makes your life happy?